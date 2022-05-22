MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — North Minneapolis residents are not only learning how to grow their own food, but now have the ingredients to get started.

Northside Fresh and Appetite for Change held its annual seed and seedling distribution Saturday in the parking lot of Sanctuary Church.

“There’s just not a lot of places, and then you look at other parts of the city that are flooded with options, different options, and you kind of have to ask ‘Why?’” Appetite For Change Co-Founder Michelle Horovitz said.

In an effort to increase access to healthy foods, community partners and volunteers with the Blake School giveaway and took donations for a variety of plants.

“We have collard greens, kale, black eyed peas and things that are traditionally grown in the African American community, as well as other ethnic communities as well,” Appetite For Change Urban Ag Manager Chris Phillips.

It’s the 12th year the organization has held its annual seed and plant distribution for residents in north Minneapolis.

Appetite for Change is holding its annual seed & plant distribution event at Sanctuary Church on Broadway & Lyndale in North Minneapolis. They are giving away vegetables and spices as well as educating people how to grow their own food. @afcmn 🥬🫑🌱 @WCCO pic.twitter.com/e3FW0IsigK — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) May 22, 2022

“Food really is a tool to build health, wealth and social change, and that’s our mission,” Horovitz said.

The 1,200 plants were all donated by local growers. Several gardening experts also were there to answer questions and teach plant care.

Shinieka Bratton picked up several plants including mint, cilantro and peppers. She already grows some of her food at home and said it saves her money on groceries.

“I feel like having something like this in the community for folks to try, I think they’d be more willing to give it a try because, you know, they don’t have to worry about wasting money because every little dollar is counting right now,” she said.

“The northside is an amazing place to be and there’s great community things going on, and we’re, you know, transforming the food system,” Horovitz said.

For those interested, the West Broadway Farmers Market starts June 17 on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.