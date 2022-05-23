BUFFALO, Minn. (WCCO) — Opening statements begin Monday in the murder trial for Gregory Ulrich.
The 68-year-old is charged with murder, attempted murder and setting off explosives in a deadly shooting spree inside a health clinic in Buffalo, Minn., last year.
Lindsay Overbay — a medical assistant, wife and mother of two young children — was killed in the shooting, and four others were hurt.
MORE: ‘I Would Send A Lotta Ambulances’: Transcripts Reveal Gregory Ulrich’s 911 Call After Buffalo Clinic Shooting
Investigators say Ulrich targeted the facility because he was unhappy with care he received.
Search warrants state that Ulrich has a documented history of opioid dependency. According to the documents, Ulrich overdosed not long after he was released from back surgery in 2016. Ulrich made statements about mixing alcohol and opioids, and was subsequently cut off from his opioid prescription. He was later barred from seeing medical staff at Allina Clinics.
The clinic has since reopened with a memorial and a space to reflect and heal for those who were impacted.