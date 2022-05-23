MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit police say a St. Paul man is in custody and faces second-degree murder charges in connection to Friday’s deadly shooting at a downtown St. Paul light rail train station.
Shawn Michael Tillman, 33, was arrested in a joint effort between Metro Transit and St. Paul police departments Saturday evening.READ MORE: Sen. Klobuchar Says It's Important Sweden, Finland Join NATO
The shooting happened early Friday morning at the METRO Green Line’s Central Station. Trains were not in service at the time.
READ MORE: Mother Charged In Eli Hart's Death After Body Found In Trunk Shot Multiple Times
The victim, 37-year-old Demitri G. Ellis-Strong, died from several gunshot wounds.
Police say Tillman was identified with the help of several surveillance cameras in the area.MORE NEWS: North Dakota Extends Deadline For Gas Pipeline Proposals
Ellis-Strong was one of three people who were killed in separate St. Paul shootings over a six-hour period. He is the city’s 18th homicide victim of the year.