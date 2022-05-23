Breaking News:Mom charged in death of 6-year-old son Eli Hart, who was found in a trunk last week.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit police say a St. Paul man is in custody and faces second-degree murder charges in connection to Friday’s deadly shooting at a downtown St. Paul light rail train station.

Shawn Michael Tillman, 33, was arrested in a joint effort between Metro Transit and St. Paul police departments Saturday evening.

The shooting happened early Friday morning at the METRO Green Line’s Central Station. Trains were not in service at the time.

The victim, 37-year-old Demitri G. Ellis-Strong, died from several gunshot wounds.

Police say Tillman was identified with the help of several surveillance cameras in the area.

Ellis-Strong was one of three people who were killed in separate St. Paul shootings over a six-hour period. He is the city’s 18th homicide victim of the year.