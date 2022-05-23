CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Mystic Lake Casino

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Rapper and ensemble member of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, Ludacris, will be performing at Mystic Lake early this fall.

On Monday, the Prior Lake casino announced Ludacris is bringing his hip hop hits to the Mystic Showroom stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Ludacris is known for songs like “Area Codes” and “Rollout (My Business),” and has platinum-selling albums, including “Word of Mouf” and “Chicken-N-Beer.”

Tickets will go on sale beginning on Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for more.