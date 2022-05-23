PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Rapper and ensemble member of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, Ludacris, will be performing at Mystic Lake early this fall.
On Monday, the Prior Lake casino announced Ludacris is bringing his hip hop hits to the Mystic Showroom stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Ludacris is known for songs like “Area Codes” and “Rollout (My Business),” and has platinum-selling albums, including “Word of Mouf” and “Chicken-N-Beer.”
🎤 JUST ANNOUNCED 🎤 Rapper Ludacris is bringing his hip hop hits to the Mystic Showroom Sat. 9/24/22! Tickets on sale 10 am Fri. 5/27. https://t.co/hRC7gg8cAV pic.twitter.com/v8QzhxZUjE
— Mystic Lake Casino (@mysticlake) May 23, 2022
Tickets will go on sale beginning on Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for more.