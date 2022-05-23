Originally published April 8, 2022. Updated with the victim’s cause of death.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man succumbed to his injuries last week after being assaulted and robbed early last month in downtown Minneapolis.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says 19-year-old Jaegger David, of Maplewood, died on March 29 at Hennepin Healthcare from "complications of blunt force head injuries."
According to Minneapolis police, David was assaulted and robbed on March 6. Officers found him lying unconscious in an apartment hallway on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue.
Another 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery.