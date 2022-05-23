MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis North High School’s principal returned to work on Monday after the district reversed its decision to put her on paid leave.

Students celebrated Mauri Friestleben’s return with hugs and honking car horns.

Lots of hugs, fist pumps and car honks for North HS principal Mauri Friestleben. She also tells me students are holding off on the planned walkout at noon today. MORE: https://t.co/2nHzERHN72 pic.twitter.com/OODp9z9cGk — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) May 23, 2022

Minneapolis Public Schools said last week Friestleben would go on paid leave starting Monday. In a letter Friestleben shared with families of students, she said Friday would be her “last day with Minneapolis Public Schools.”

On Sunday, in a message to families, Superintendent Ed Graff said Friestleben will now “continue as the North High School leader through the end of the school year in an effort to bring this school year to a successful close for North students.”

“We apologize for the difficulty this situation has caused the North community—and especially our Polar students,” Graff said. “Principal Friestleben will be welcoming students again at North on Monday.”

In a statement, Friestleben said she is “overwhelmed with gratitude to return to North tomorrow morning to finish the year.”

“To my kids: I love you like my own,” she said. “We still have a lot of work to do. So let’s get to it.”

The initial paid leave announcement came after Friestleben attended a sit-in with students in the wake of the Amir Locke shooting. She said she participated in the sit-in even though she had been “strongly advised to not attend.”

Students planned a walkout for Monday to protest the Friestleben’s paid leave, but the principal told WCCO that the walkout has been canceled.

MPS initially said Dr. Michael V. Walker, founding leader of the Office of Black Student Achievement, would serve as the school’s head in Friestleben’s absence.