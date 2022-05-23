ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Legislature missed a midnight deadline just before Monday to complete key outstanding issues like public safety and education funding, requiring a special session to finish the work or pushing it off until next year.

Only Gov. Tim Walz can call lawmakers back to the capitol. He told reporters early Monday that he would call a special session if legislative leaders can button up the remaining issues where they are stuck. He was optimistic, though, that “90-95%” of the work is done.

“You don’t get the ball to the one yard line and go home,” he said, predicting any special session would be brief. He previously said on multiple occasions he did not want to call special session.

Republicans and Democrats in the divided capitol worked through last week and into he weekend to find compromise on funding for schools, public safety, transportation, health and human services and more. Those four areas were still not agreed upon by late Sunday.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman said after adjournment she hoped Walz would call them back. She noted that the proposals don’t need to pass to keep government from shutting down — this would be extra money on top of a set two-year budget — but said there is an opportunity.

“We have some really important, relatively easy things to do. We have some really important harder things to do and we stand ready to work,” Hortman said. “It would be best if we came back before Memorial Day weekend.”

She, Walz and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller are set to meet later Monday morning about next steps. Miller said he was frustrated that the legislature didn’t finish on time and said Republicans are “not interested” in extending time at the capitol any longer, accusing Democrats of failing to meet deadlines.

“We’re always willing to listen. The challenge is how do we get there, if we couldn’t get there now with a real deadline of midnight, how the heck are we going to get there in a special session?” he said.

Sunday’s deadline was one week after legislative leaders and Walz agreed to a big picture supplemental budget agreement on how to spend the billions in the budget surplus. At the time they expressed optimism the legislature would work quickly, but it became clear by early Sunday afternoon that it was logistically unfeasible to finish on time.

Hortman said negotiators were furthest apart on a health and human services package, which is a catch-all that can include child care, health care and nursing home provisions, among others. Public safety is also a challenge, but she said Republicans and Democrats were “reasonably close” in their offers. Same with education, she said.

On Sunday, the legislature did sent some bills to Walz for signature, including more than $90 million for mental health and money for drought relief, combatting bird flu and broadband internet.

On Saturday, top lawmakers who craft tax policy announced an agreement that would cut the first-tier income tax rate from 5.35% to 5.1% and exempt all social security benefits from income taxes, but it was held up as negotiations continued.