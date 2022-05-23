MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday will be a few degrees warmer than Sunday, but it will still be a cooler-than-average start to the work week.
Monday will start out sunny, but it will be a mostly cloudy day, with a high of 65 degrees in the Twin Cities. High temperatures will be similar across the state.
Isolated showers are possible in southern Minnesota Monday evening.
Temperatures will drop back into the 40s overnight, and Tuesday’s highs will be pretty similar.
Precipitation will move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, when temperatures will dip down to the mid-50s. But temps will rebound into the 70s for Memorial Day weekend, which could feature more rain.