MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday will be another pleasant day, but more precipitation is on the way.
Temperatures will warm up to 67 degrees in the Twin Cities Tuesday, which is still below average.
Rain will arrive overnight Wednesday and last throughout the day. No severe weather is expected, just a nice, steady rain. It will be a cooler and raw day with a bit of a breeze. The high is forecasted at 55 degrees in the metro.
We’ll dry out Thursday and warm up to the mid-60s again, and then a warming trend will kick in Friday. Temps will push above average and stay there in the 70s throughout the long weekend.
Friday and Saturday look dry and nice at this point, but things get a bit unsettled Sunday, with showers and storms possible.