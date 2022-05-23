MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar says it’s very important that Sweden and Finland join NATO, as Russia continues it’s war on Ukraine.
The Democratic senator joined others at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis Monday.
“Putin believed that the world was so divided and coming out of this pandemic, that we would just let this happen, and he could attack a peaceful neighbor without consequence, but the opposite has happened,” Klobuchar said.
She says Sweden and Finland have always been “fiercely independent.” It was not expected for these countries to join NATO, until Moscow invaded Ukraine.
This weekend, Senator Klobuchar’s name appeared on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s list of Americans barred from the country.