ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A $93 million boost to mental health got approved in the final moments of the legislative session this year. There is support for kids and adults as well as incentives to get more people into mental health fields.

Minnesota lawmakers failed to agree on many big issues before the session ended Monday, but the green light on mental health was a bipartisan bright spot.

“There was a lot that made it really difficult these past two years, so I think the legislature really understood that we had to do something around mental health,” Sue Abderholden, executive director of NAMI Minnesota, said.

Abderholden says this is a good step forward in a time of real need. She praised one part of the bill that expands a program offering school-based mental health help, and another that creates children’s crisis homes — which is a level of care she says doesn’t exist in Minnesota right now.

“They don’t meet the level of care at a hospital. But they need something right now,” she said. “So that crisis home could be that something right now that will keep the child safe, provide them some treatment and really stabilize them within 30 days so they can go back home.”

The deal also includes a boost for mobile crisis services, plugs a gap in the criminal justice system, establishes a program to ease barriers to licensing mental health professionals, and gives money for loan forgiveness for them.

“We hear from mental health providers that they’re having difficulty finding people, so this will help increase or workforce and increase the diversity as well, which is equally important,” Abderholden said.

There were some proposals mental health advocates and experts wanted but fell by the wayside this year. Those could be revived in a special session, but for now, the legislature is celebrating this as a win.

“This bill is underrated. It’s going to do great things for Minnesota,” Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) said.