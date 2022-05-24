ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A change to Minnesota law means you soon legally can buy food and drinks with CBD and some THC in it.

The legislature cleared up some of the confusion surrounding what’s allowed in food and beverages. The bill also tightened restrictions on how much hemp-derived THC is legal.

Nothing But Hemp sells everything from CBD tinctures and capsules to Delta 8 gummies. Sellers and buyers have been living in somewhat of a gray area of what’s allowed, especially when it comes to edibles.

Steve Brown is the owner of the St. Paul shop.

“Right now, we have clarity in the industry, which is exactly what we were looking for,” Brown said.

The legislature approved adding CBD to food and drinks, along with 5 mg of hemp-derived THC per serving, and 50 mg total in a package.

It added other safeguards, like childproof packaging and more testing.

“Overall, this is gonna create new businesses, new opportunities, new products, and it’s going to be really good for consumers,” Brown said.

“It’s a big deal for anyone who uses CBD products. Now it will be expressly legal in Minnesota for the first time,” said Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law.

Tarasek specializes in Cannabis law. He says the bill also includes limitations, impacting certain products, likely vapes and some flowers.

“I know there are people in the vape industry who wish this bill could’ve gone further,” Tarasek said.

Some products with too much THC per serving or per package will need to be taken off the shelf, and more edibles will take their place.

“Cookies and brownies, different types of snacks. I mean, it’s gonna be really neat to see the innovation,” Brown said.

He thinks this is a step in the right direction.

“We’re getting closer to legalization, and I believe that companies that are in this space, that have been here for a while, are really gonna increase revenue, you know, ten-fold,” Brown said.

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign the bill. The changes would go into effect on August 1.