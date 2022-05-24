BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in Bloomington say a hotel was evacuated Tuesday morning because of a chemical spill in the pool area.
It happened on the 5100 block of American Boulevard West. The Bloomington Fire Department said the spill was contained and the building is being vented.
Haz-mat Incident- 5100 block of American Blvd. Chemical spill In the pool area of an occupied hotel. Occupants have been evacuated and building is being vented. Spill is contained & off-gassing of chemicals has been stopped. Two employees being evaluated by @AllinaEMS. pic.twitter.com/QHu5DDjrwn
— Bloomington Fire (@BFD_MN) May 24, 2022
Two hotel employees were being evaluated by medics at the scene, the fire department said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.