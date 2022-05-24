CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in Bloomington say a hotel was evacuated Tuesday morning because of a chemical spill in the pool area.

It happened on the 5100 block of American Boulevard West. The Bloomington Fire Department said the spill was contained and the building is being vented.

Two hotel employees were being evaluated by medics at the scene, the fire department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.