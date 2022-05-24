MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 4,033 new cases of COVID-19, along with five more deaths.
The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state's total case count to 1,499,038, including roughly 71,300 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,601 Minnesotans.
The state’s case growth rate stands at 36.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s significantly above the high risk threshold (drawn at 10), though it’s also the first sign that the average case rate is on the way down.
The hospitalization rate is back above the line for high risk after sitting below it for months, but also showing signs of pointing down. It stands at 9.2 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The threshold for high risk for that metric is 8 cases per 100,000 residents.
There have now been 63,942 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,653 of which were ICU hospitalizations.
As of Tuesday, there were 28 Minnesota patients receiving care for COVID in ICU beds, and another 388 in non-ICU.
Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 49% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. In all, 9.99 million vaccine shots have been delivered, with almost 2.26 million of those being boosters.