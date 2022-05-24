MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Lynx legends will have their jerseys retired by the team this summer.
The Lynx announced Seimone Augustus’ ceremony will take place Sunday, and Rebekkah Brunson will have her jersey retired on July 3.
Each ceremony will feature a tribute video, commemorative posters for fans and other pregame festivities.
Augustus and Brunson were both a part of all four Lynx championship seasons, though Brunson missed the 2018 playoffs with an injury.
Between them, they have 12 All-Star selections with the Lynx.
MORE: LSU Honoring Alum, Lynx Legend Seimone Augustus With Statue
Augustus is the franchise’s leader in points score and games played, while Brunson is the Lynx’s all-time leading rebounder.
Brunson is still with the Lynx as an assistant coach, while Augustus serves the same role for the Los Angeles Sparks.