FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair has announced its 2022 free stage entertainment lineup, featuring artists like Caitlyn Smith and Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry.

There’ll be over 900 free (with fair admission) shows throughout the fair’s 12-day run. There are multiple venue locations around the fairgrounds, including the Leinie Lodge Bandshell and Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Check out the full schedule below:

Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight! sponsored by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.:

· Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry (Aug. 25 & 26) 8:30 p.m.

· Caitlyn Smith (Aug. 27 & 28) 8:30 p.m.

· DSL* Dire Straits Legacy (Aug. 29 & 30) 8:30 p.m.

· Low Cut Connie (Aug. 31 & Sept. 1) 8:30 p.m.

· The Family Stone (Sept. 2 & 3) 8:30 p.m.

· The Jayhawks (Sept. 4 & 5) 7:30 p.m.

Leinie Lodge Bandshell daytime entertainment sponsored by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.:

· Teea Goans

· Appalachian Road Show

· Tonic Sol-fa

· Quinn Sullivan

· Jenny and the Mexicats

· The Next Generation Leahy

· The 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band

· Dawson Hollow

· Six Appeal

· Becky Schlegel & The High 48s

· The Jimmys

· We Banjo 3

· Thomasina Petrus & The King’s Quartet

· Kelly Willis

· Screaming Orphans

· Alpensterne

· B2wins

· Deke Dickerson

· MSF Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals

West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater sponsored by August Schell Brewing Co.:

· Durry (Aug. 25 & 26) 8 p.m.

· Honeybutter (Aug. 27 & 28) 8 p.m.

· Annie Mack (Aug. 29 & 30) 8 p.m.

· Turn Turn Turn (Aug. 31 & Sept. 1) 8 p.m.

· First Avenue Goes To The Fair (Sept. 2 & 3) 8 p.m.

· Gully Boys (Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m.)

Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at West End Market daytime entertainment sponsored by August Schell Brewing Co.:

· MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick

· Good Morning Bedlam

· Rich Mattson and the Northstars

· The Minnesota State Fiddle Contest

· Jillian Rae

· Navy Band Great Lakes Horizon

· Jake La Botz

· Blue Ribbon Baroque

· Wild Goose Chase Cloggers

· Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Contests

· Corey Medina & Brothers

· Kinda Fonda Wanda

· Becky Kapell

Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage sponsored by Summit Brewing Co.:

· The Good, the Bad and the Funky (Aug. 25 & 26) 8 p.m.

· The Belfast Cowboys (Aug. 27 & 28) 8 p.m.

· Gypsy (Aug. 29 & 30) 8 p.m.

· Bad Girlfriends (Aug. 31 & Sept. 1) 8 p.m.

· Funktion Junction (Sept. 2 & 3) 8 p.m.

· Salsa del Soul (Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m.)

International Bazaar Stage daytime entertainment sponsored by Summit Brewing Co.:

· The Working Stiffs

· Samantha Moon

· Ukrainian Village Band

· Grupo Mio

· Craig Ebel & DyVersaCo

· Chico Chavez Orchestra – The Kings of Cumbia

· Dalmar Yare

· Irie Sol

· Pan-handlers Steel Drum Band

· Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers

· BATO BATO! Breck School Marimba

· Native Pride Dancers

Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park sponsored by Green Mill Restaurant:

· Alléz-OOPS!

· The Flyin’ Hawaiian Show

· Monster Shop Bump’n

· Kenny Ahern, Physical Comic

· The Chipper Experience

· The Circus Man – Jason D’Vaude

· Lizzy – Comedy Stage Hypnosis

· MSF County Fair Talent Contest

Other free entertainment venues and highlights presented by the State Fair include:

· All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash and Timberworks Lumberjack Show at The North Woods sponsored by Good Health Saunas.

· Cosgrove Stage featuring community dance ensembles sponsored by Allina Health | Aetna.

· The daily parade at 2 p.m. with floats, special guests and the State Fair High School Marching Band Competition and more.

· Arts A’Fair, a celebration of performing arts in Minnesota with pop-up dance, theater and musical showcases.

· Mia Dorr’s Premier Karaoke in The Garden sponsored by Treasure Island Resort & Casino.

· Thank A Farmer Magic Show sponsored by Minnesota Livestock Breeders Association and Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation on the Christensen Farms Stage, where children of all ages learn about the role agriculture plays in our daily lives.