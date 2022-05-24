MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday will be another pleasant day, but more precipitation is on the way.
It’ll be slightly warmer than it was on Monday, with high temperatures expected to hit 69 degrees in the metro.
Throughout the day, some cloud cover will move in, bringing showers by the evening. The showers will be coming in from the south and will hit the Twin Cities by 9 p.m.
Wednesday will see steadier rain throughout the day, with temperatures only reaching the high 50s.
Looking forward to the weekend, however, it’ll get much warmer with some chance for isolated storms on Saturday through Monday.