MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much of Minnesota is set to endure 24-straight hours of soaking rain.
The precipitation starts late Tuesday night and lasts through Wednesday night. Many towns will pick up more than an inch of rain.
Wednesday will be soggy, breezy and cool, with a high temperature of 53 degrees in the Twin Cities.
We will dry out Thursday and warm to the low-60s. Friday looks great, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 74 in the metro.
The atmosphere will be unsettled this weekend. It will be warm, a bit humid, and there will be a few chances for rain and thunderstorms. It’s too far out to pin down the timing, but some storms could be strong and possibly severe.