ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Royce Lewis is back in St. Paul. He was sent down from the Minnesota Twins to the St. Paul Saints on May 18. In his maiden voyage as a big leaguer, he hit safely in 9 of 11 games, with an impressive .308 batting average.

“I couldn’t be happier,” said Lewis after Tuesday’s 11 inning loss to Indianapolis at CHS Field. “I wasn’t really supposed to get that opportunity. And at the end of the day, everyone just wants an opportunity to show what they got. And so it was so much fun for me to go up there and kind of prove myself a little bit and just enjoy that time.”

Since being sent down, Lewis has played third base and left field, along with his normal shortstop position, in an effort to become more versatile for a future call-up.

“Boring for now. I’ve only got one ball,” said Lewis. “So, not a lot of work out there, really. And it was just a lot of talking to myself and trying to stay locked into the game because it’s different, and know where you’re supposed to go, back-up positions and stuff like that.”

Royce says he’s comfortable at third base. Manager Toby Gardenhire says he’ll mostly stay at short, but will play other positions once or twice a week, adding that second base, and even center field are options.

“We just wanna make sure that when he goes back up there, that any position that they ask him to play, he’s, you know, got some time out there and he’ll feel comfortable when he jumps out there,” said Gardenhire.

Now that he’s got a taste, the big leagues are tantalizing, just 10 miles away.

“So close but yet so far, right?” said Lewis. “You really have no control with what happens with that stuff. And it sometimes sucks, but that’s just part of the business, and you just have to be ready for that call whenever it is and continue to do your thing so that they, hopefully, get some eyes on you and you’re able to go up there.”