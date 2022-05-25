MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — George Floyd’s family spent Wednesday at the White House, where President Joe Biden called them courageous for finding purpose in their pain and giving others hope. Two years after Floyd’s murder by a former Minneapolis police officer, Biden signed a new executive order aimed at reforming federal law enforcement.

“I promised the Floyd family among others that George’s name is not just gonna be a hashtag. Your daddy’s name is gonna be known for a long time and as a nation we’re gonna ensure that his legacy and the legacy of so many others we remember today. It’s not about their death, but what we do in their memory that matters,” Biden said.

Biden’s executive order only impacts federal law enforcement agencies. The order bans the use of chokeholds, restricts no knock warrants, requires tracking of use of force data, and mandates anti-bias training.

The executive order also directs the department of justice to create best practices to promote wellness of officers and boost programs that share that goal.

But the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which hasn’t passed Congress, would go farther.

The executive order the president signed leverages what authority he has without the help of Congress to change policing. That’s not to say there’s anything stopping state and local departments from following suit and joining a national misconduct database the directive will set up.

“The announcement the White House put out said they would encourage local entities to join in as well. So if Minneapolis decided to be a part of the database, they could do that,” University of St. Thomas School of Law professor Mark Osler said.

Gov. Tim Walz in July 2020 signed into law bipartisan changes approved by the legislature banning the use of chokeholds and “warrior style training.”

The Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) this spring approved new rules banning members of white nationalist or extremist groups from becoming cops. The changes also expand the criteria for officer discipline and license revocation.

“This effort at the POST Board is the only appropriate response in a post-George Floyd world, that you would overhaul the standards of conduct for every officer to make sure that we get it right,” POST Board member Justin Terrell said.

The City of Minneapolis has attempted to make its own changes to the police department. Democrats in the legislature have failed so far to enact more broad reforms they’re seeking.

“Two years ago we had great hopes that something good would come out of this tragedy, that there would be broad reform. But what we’ve seen is what’s represented by this executive order — it’s been largely baby steps, and there is a lot more work to do,” Osler said.