MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two years after George Floyd’s murder, the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct building, which was the epicenter of the uprising, remains untouched.

It was set on fire in late night riots in May of 2020.

In community conversation session held this week, neighbors were asked if they’d like to see the Third Precinct rebuilt as another Minneapolis police station. Seventy-five percent of neighbors said no, while 25% percent said yes.

The 75% of who answered “no” said their reasoning was because it would glorify the history that happened there; it would further perpetuate the PTSD that comes from that day two years ago.

“When I think about the communal trauma that’s housed at that site, it’s hard to imagine a way forward. And that’s me as a white woman speaking,” Pastor Ingrid Rasmussen, of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, said.

The 25% who answered “yes” said they want the building to be a MPD station again because it’s the most cost-effective choice, and police are needed there because of the rise in carjackings, robberies and other violent crimes.

If it’s not going to be a police precinct again, the community offered options of what they’d like to see at the site instead, including a job and financial training center, affordable housing, or public land.

The city of Minneapolis said feedback from neighbors is essential and they hope to collaborate on what will be here in the future.