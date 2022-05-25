MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges for his role in two armed robberies in the summer of 2020, including one where he shot a restaurant owner.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says that 22-year-old Devon Glover pleaded guilty to one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
The charges stem from two robberies in the summer of 2020. The first happened on June 16 when he and another man, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison of Columbia Heights, robbed Penn Lake Roast Beef in Bloomington. During the course of the robbery, Glover shot the restaurant owner, prosecutors say. Both men stole money from the register.
The restaurant owner, Kevan Tran, was suffered gunshot wounds to his hand and abdomen. He spent nearly a month in the hospital recovering. Following the shooting, he began closing his business earlier.
The second robbery happened a week later, on June 23. This time the target was a liquor store in St. Paul, where Glover pointed a pistol at a worker before taking cash from the register, prosecutors say. Glover and Davison were both arrested roughly a month after the robberies.
Glover is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 22. Davison pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery, federal officials say. A judge sentenced Davison on Tuesday to six years in prison.