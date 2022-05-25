MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the busiest in three years.
AAA says 32.9 people are expected to travel this holiday weekend, which is up more than 8% from last year. The change from 2019 to 2022, however, is still a 7% reduction in holiday travel.
Most will go by car, while 3 million are expected to fly.
Travel by all other modes is expected to triple from last year, with 1.3 million people traveling by buses, trains and cruise ships.
Gas prices remain a factor in some people’s decision on whether or not to travel.
