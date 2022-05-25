Next Weather: Soaking Rain Wednesday, Weekend Warmup AheadWednesday will be soggy, breezy and cool, with a high temperature of 53 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Madison Community Rallies To Restore Beloved, Storm-Damaged BallparkIn the town of 1,500, baseball brings people together. It’s been that way for decades. The storm destroyed a good portion of the outfield fence, took down four, 80-foot light towers, and ripped the roofs off of both dugouts.

Next Weather: Frost Advisory Issued For Western, Northern MinnesotaMinnesotans will need to bundle up a little over the next few days, as temperatures will be well below average.

Minnesota Auto Shops Swamped with Hail-Damage RepairsThousands of Minnesotans spent the day talking with their insurance agents, as Thursday's hail storm caused major damage to homes, cars, and boats.

Walz Taps National Guard For Flood Support In Northeastern MNGov. Tim Walz has authorized the national guard to provide flood support in northeastern Minnesota, a region which has seen successive amounts of rainfall and snow melt over the last few weeks.