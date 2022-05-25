MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Karl-Anthony Towns has earned All-NBA honors for the second time in his career, and the award puts him in line for a big payday.
The league announced Tuesday that Towns made the All-NBA Third Team. The award makes him eligible to sign a supermax contract with the Timberwolves.
Towns averaged 24.6 points a game this season, good for 11th in the league. He also ranked 18th in three-point percentage — he’s the only center to appear in the top 20.
In a March 14 win over the San Antonio Spurs, Towns registered a career-high 60 points, going 7-of-11 from three and snagging 17 rebounds. The Wolves say only three other players in NBA history have recorded a 60+ point and 15+ rebound game — Karl Malone, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal.
Towns earned his third All-Star appearance this season and became the first center to win the three-point contest.
Towns is just the third player in Wolves history to earn multiple All-NBA selections, with Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love. He also made the Third Team in 2018.
The Wolves finished the regular season with their second-best record since 2004, when they made the Western Conference finals. They were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Memphis Grizzlies. Towns was second in scoring for the Wolves during the postseason, behind Anthony Edwards.