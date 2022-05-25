ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – A man died on Tuesday evening after he was shot in the head in St. Cloud.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers arrived to the 1200 block of 10th Avenue South around 7:45 p.m.
There, they found the victim shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital, but later died.
Officials say the suspects left in a car right after the shooting. The suspect vehicle was found later that evening.
Police do not believe the shooting was random. No arrests have been made.