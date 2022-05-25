KAT Named To All-NBA Third Team, Making Him Eligible For Supermax Contract Karl-Anthony Towns has earned All-NBA honors for the second time in his career, and the award puts him in line for a big payday.

Royce Lewis 'Couldn't Be Happier' About Time With Twins“I wasn't really supposed to get that opportunity," Royce Lewis said. "And at the end of the day, everyone just wants an opportunity to show what they got. And so it was so much fun for me to go up there and kind of prove myself a little bit and just enjoy that time."