MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Next Weather‘s goal isn’t only to focused on alerting Minnesotans to potentially severe weather, it’s also about celebrating days that will be exceptionally beautiful. One such day is in the Memorial Day weekend forecast.
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says that Friday will be a Top 10 Weather Day, as skies will be mostly sunny and daytime highs will be in the mid-70s to low-80s. Additionally, Shaffer says that it won't be humid and there'll be a light breeze.
“Enjoy your Friday,” Shaffer said. “We’ve all earned it.”
The gorgeous forecast comes following a week of cool and soggy weather. It also follows back-to-back severe storms that lashed Minnesota earlier this month, leaving wind and hail damage, as well as significant flooding.
As for the rest of the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be warm and slightly humid, with highs around 80 degrees in the Twin Cities. Scattered showers are expected both days, and there’s a chance for severe storms Sunday across much of the state.