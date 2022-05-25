MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — The herd of bison in Minneopa State Park is booming this spring.
At least 14 baby bison have been born at the park in Mankato this season. That’s a record number for a single season, beating the old record by at least one.
There may have been as many as 16 bison born there this year, but getting a precise count is tough because the animals are constantly moving.
The park had 31 total bison before the new births.
Wildlife experts will move some of them out of the park to prevent inbreeding.