MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old Annandale woman is dead following a head-on crash with a dump truck.
According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 6 SW near 30th Street SW in Middleville Township.
The investigation found that the 32-year-old woman was driving a 2013 Chrysler 200 when she drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a southbound dump truck.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The dump truck driver was uninjured.
Both vehicles sustained “heavy damage” in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.