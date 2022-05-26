MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – New figures from the U.S. Census show people leaving Minnesota’s largest cities in the first year of the pandemic.
The census estimates show both Minneapolis and St. Paul losing more than 3,500 residents from July 2020 to July 2021 – which is roughly a 1% dip for both cities.
Compared to the rest of the country Minnesota is one of the states that saw the least change in population over that year. New York lost 1.6% of its population, while Idaho saw a 2.9% increase.
Of the top 15 most populous Minnesota cities, Rochester, Woodbury, Lakeville, Blaine, Maple Grove, and St. Cloud saw increases of a few hundred residents in the first year of the pandemic.
According to census data, the southern and western regions of the U.S. saw the most growth in its cities between July 2020 and July 2021. More than half of the country’s largest cities experienced decreases in their population.