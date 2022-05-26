MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in western Wisconsin are asking the public’s help in finding a 84-year-old woman.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that Yvonne Faye Ingram left her home in Osceola, Wisconsin, around 1:30 p.m. Thursday driving a silver-colored Ford Edge with Wisconsin plates reading: 594GUJ. She did not tell family where she was going, and she does not have a cell phone.
Ingram is suspected of suffering from cognitive impairment, the sheriff’s office says. Her family is concerned shoe will not be able to drive due to vision issues in low-light conditions.
Authorities suspect Ingram might be headed to Baldwin, Wisconsin, or Mora, Minnesota. Anyone who sees Ingram or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911.