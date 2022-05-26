EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota Aurora FC, the state’s newest sports team, kicked off their inaugural season Thursday night before a sold-out crowd at TCO Stadium.
While the hard-fought game against the Green Bay Glory ended in a 1-1 tie, the atmosphere at the pitch in Eagan was electric.READ MORE: Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With Turning Vehicle In Ham Lake
“There aren’t words to express how amazing it is to see women’s soccer at this level coming to Minnesota,” said Amanda Vandervort, president of USL W League. “And what the Minnesota Aurora have built here is something special.”READ MORE: How Are Hotels Rated? What Does A 5-Star Rating Mean?
Several fans at the game said the team will be an inspiration to young Minnesotans, particularly girls.
WCCO-TV has a partnership with Minnesota Aurora FC, and all the team’s home games will be streamed online at CBS News Minnesota, available to fans on the CBS News app and Pluto TV.MORE NEWS: Questions Remain Following St. Louis Park Water Main Break That Left Dozens Of Houses Flooded
The next home game is slated for June 10 against Chicago City.