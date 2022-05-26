MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the north metro say a motorcyclist died Thursday evening after he tried to pass a car and collided with another vehicle.
The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on the 14300 block of Lexington Avenue Northeast in Ham Lake, which is roughly 25 miles north of Minneapolis.
The motorcyclist tried to pass a car by speeding into the right turn lane, but as he did so he slammed into a vehicle that was turning onto Lexington from 143rd Avenue.
The collision sent the motorcyclist airborne. He died at the scene before a medical helicopter could take him to a hospital for treatment.
Investigators say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. His name has yet to be released.
Two people in the vehicle he struck, a woman and a girl, suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.