COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — Pollution regulators in Minnesota say one of the state’s largest companies mismanaged hazardous waste in multiple instances over a span of more than two decades.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency began investigating 3M’s Cottage Grove facility in June 2020 and released its findings Thursday.

The MPCA found multiple violations, including that 3M inaccurately identified hazardous waste sent to its incinerators as non-hazardous in at least nine years between 1996 and 2021.

The company will pay a $2.8 million fine for the violations, and has also completed 24 corrective actions to bring the facility up to code.

In statement, 3M said it “takes its commitment to environmental and regulatory compliance seriously.”

“These matters were primarily related to waste evaluation and labeling, handling, and storage. Emissions monitoring and testing data indicates that all materials were safely treated at 3M’s incinerator,” the company said. “3M has already taken action to address these matters at MPCA’s direction. We will continue to be a positive presence in the Cottage Grove community.”

Between 2015 and 2020, MPCA said, 3M did not have a third-party lab verify the incinerator’s lab analysis, which is required by its permit.

The investigation also found that, from 2014 to 2020, 3M did not verify that 1,800 waste stream profiles did not exceed hazardous material limits.

Since 2016, 3M failed to obtain comprehensive hazardous materials data from third parties who were sending waste to the facility, according to MPCA.

3M also stored about 1,300 hazardous waste containers in unapproved areas, MPCA said, and half of those containers were stored for longer than the one-year limit. The company reported six releases from compromised storage containers in as many months, according to MPCA.

The MPCA said the air at the site is being monitored, and “it does not appear the incineration of the hazardous materials related to this investigation exceeded limits and resulted in violation of 3M’s air permits.”

The incinerator at the Cottage Grove facility ceased operation in December.