MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday will be a bit warmer than Wednesday and things will dry out, but Friday is really the day to look forward to.
Clouds will linger into the afternoon on Thursday, but as sunshine peeks through later on, temperatures will climb into the low 60s in the Twin Cities. Off to the north and west, more sunshine will cause temperatures to to jump close to 70 in some spots.
Southeastern Minnesota will see some shower activity in the early hours that could linger into mid-morning.
On Friday, temperatures jump into the mid-70s, so WCCO’s Next Weather team has declared it a Top 10 Weather Day!
Then, heat and humidity really set in over the holiday weekend, and we’ll see several storm chances.