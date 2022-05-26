Originally published May 25

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – Dozens of homeowners are still cleaning up from flooding, days after a water main break.

The city of St. Louis Park said that a 12-inch water main broke early Saturday morning. More than 50 homes south of Minnetonka Boulevard had sewer water pouring into their basements.

Residents are left wondering who is going to pay for the damage.

Jennifer Snyder had to throw out everything in her basement. Her home on Quebec Avenue South is one of the homes that flooded on Saturday.

“Our entire neighborhood is a disaster,” Snyder said. “We are still getting no help from our own city.”

“The city water flowed from 6:30 in the morning at our house to almost 10 a.m.,” said neighbor Joanne Lefebvre.

The city’s website says that staff have been helping residents file claims with the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust. WCCO-TV reached out to see if city officials would answer questions, but were told no one was available.

An official with the league said the flooding was still under investigation to determine liability. Residents said their insurance plans won’t cover the damage.

“As we continue to understand the scope of the damage, we are moving quickly to determine how we can best assist homeowners to ensure their lives are returned to normal as quickly as possible,” Mayor Jake Spano said.

At an emergency meeting Wednesday, the St. Louis Park City Council voted to reimburse affected residents, with a cap of $30,000 per household.