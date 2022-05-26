Menu
Latest
News
COVID In MN: Feds To Convert Several Testing Sites To Provide Antiviral Treatment
The White House is taking steps to make the antiviral treatment Paxlovid more accessible as it projects COVID-19 infections will continue to spread over the summer travel season.
Rising Gas Prices Could Make Memorial Day Travel Cost More This Year
Many Americans are packing up, getting ready to head out for the holiday weekend. If that's you, pack some extra cash.
Live WCCO Video
Next Weather: Dry, Mild Thursday Before Top 10 Weather Day On Friday
Thursday will be a bit warmer than Wednesday and things will dry out, but Friday is really the day to look forward to.
Next Weather: A Top 10 Weather Day To Kick Off Memorial Day Weekend
Next Weather's goal isn't only to focused on alerting Minnesotans to potentially severe weather, it's also about celebrating days that will be exceptionally beautiful. One such day is in the weekend forecast.
Next Weather: Soaking Rain Wednesday, Weekend Warmup Ahead
Wednesday will be soggy, breezy and cool, with a high temperature of 53 degrees in the Twin Cities.
Madison Community Rallies To Restore Beloved, Storm-Damaged Ballpark
In the town of 1,500, baseball brings people together. It’s been that way for decades. The storm destroyed a good portion of the outfield fence, took down four, 80-foot light towers, and ripped the roofs off of both dugouts.
Next Weather: Frost Advisory Issued For Western, Northern Minnesota
Minnesotans will need to bundle up a little over the next few days, as temperatures will be well below average.
Eric Chiles Is Sole Club Pro From Minnesota At Senior PGA Championship
“We go into the locker room and my locker is next to K.J. Choi and Darren Clarke. It's like wow. that's pretty cool," Chiles said.
Jeimer Candelario's Homer In 10th Lifts Tigers In 4-2 Win Vs. Twins
Jeimer Candelario hit the tiebreaking two-run homer in the 10th inning after Harold Castro went deep twice earlier, and the Detroit Tigers dodged another sweep in Minnesota by coming back to beat the Twins 4-2 on Wednesday.
Twins Place Pitcher Joe Ryan On COVID Injured List
Joe Ryan, who has been the ace of the Twins' pitching lineup so far this season, has been placed on the COVID Injured List.
KAT Named To All-NBA Third Team, Making Him Eligible For Supermax Contract
Karl-Anthony Towns has earned All-NBA honors for the second time in his career, and the award puts him in line for a big payday.
CBS+ Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
CBS Unveils 2022-2023 Primetime Lineup
CBS's fall lineup includes new shows such starring Marcia Gay Harden, Amanda Warren and Max Theriot.
Wilmer Valderrama On 'NCIS': Nick Torres 'Will Never Be The Same'
Wilmer Valderrama shares what fans can expect from a new episode of "NCIS" on CBS Monday night and how his daughter changed the way he looks at his career.
Hondo Goes On The Run After He's Framed For Murder, On The 100th Episode of “S.W.A.T.,” Sunday, April 10
New CBS Series 'How We Roll' Premieres on March 31
Sheldon lets a girl hide in his dorm, on the 100th episode of 'Young Sheldon,' Thursday, March 31
Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace).
Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest event with Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich
The second annual event will provide live author programming to communities and readers in the U.S. and Canada.
Featured Videos
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
How Much Should You Pay For A Babysitter?
The cost of a night out on the town isn't just going up in price. You're likely digging for more cash to find somebody to watch your kids as well.
How Does Monkeypox Compare To COVID-19?
Infectious disease experts around the world have their eye on a virus that's spread to several countries.
How Can Parents Cope With Burnout?
A new study found two-thirds of working parents are burned out. And it's even worse for women or if the parent or child already deals with anxiety. So how can parents cope with burnout?
CBS News Minnesota
Ruff Start Rescue
By
WCCO-TV Staff
May 26, 2022 at 9:00 am
Ruff Start Rescue has opportunities to adopt or foster pets.
Click here for more information
.