WEST ST. PAUL, Minn (WCCO) – Officials say a West St. Paul lake that closed last week due to a 70,000-gallon sewage leak has reopened.
Thompson Lake closed on May 16 after the city said a faulty valve, normally meant to let out air buildup, cased the sewage to spill into the lake.
Officials say the valve that failed was installed in 2018 and was within its lifespan. They replaced it with the newest model because the manufacturer no longer makes the part.
The lake reopened on Thursday, after tests performed earlier this week confirmed it had returned to safe levels for recreational activity, including fishing.