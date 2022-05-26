MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a woman inside her north Minneapolis home was hit by gunfire Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 3000 block of Emerson Avenue North just before 4 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said.
They found a woman in her 40s with gunshot wounds. She was hospitalized and is expected to survive, MPD said.
The MPD investigation so far indicates someone fired from outside, possibly the alley.
“There were several reports of a passenger vehicle leaving the area immediately after the shots were fired,” police said.
Police are continuing to investigate.