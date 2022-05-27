ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Alex Kirilloff had a three hit night on Thursday that included a home run. A call-up could come soon.

“Yeah, I wanna help whatever team I’m on win,” said the outfielder/first baseman.

Right now, that team is the St. Paul Saints for Kirilloff. He struggled with the big league club, largely because his surgically-repaired right wrist was causing swing problems.

“Over time it’s definitely gotten better. I’m a lot happier about where it is now than where it was,” said Kirilloff.

“I’ve watched A.K. hit for a long time,” said Saints manager Toby Gardenhire. “He’s a really, really good hitter. I know he’s had some issues with his wrist. I think he’s trying to feel some things out with that, and with his swing and things like that. He’s putting it together and doing a good job.”

Since being sent down, Kirilloff is hitting .383 in 12 games.

“Better, more comfortable. Sometimes it just comes along with more at bats and having a better mindset, mind frame about things,” said Kirilloff.

Last year, Kirilloff had his rookie season cut short due to injury. The return from that hasn’t gone according to plan. But he says he’s learned to better manage the ups and downs professional baseball provides.

“Trying to focus on what I have going on every day. Stay where my feet are. Stay present. I think that’s one of the biggest things for me,” he said.