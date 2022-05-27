MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a cooler week, Friday was a welcomed change — a Top 10 Weather Day!
Rain on the way tonight with an active weather weekend ahead. Get the details on @wcco News at 5 PM. pic.twitter.com/kxe2f5EzpM
— LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) May 27, 2022
Temperatures were warm, the skies were sunny, and it was an all-around great day to get outside.
The weekend still looks very warm with humidity increasing. There is a chance of storms each day.
Perfect start to a #Top1WXDay in Peavey Plaza #wcco pic.twitter.com/h6piq5UwVk
— Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) May 27, 2022
Sunday is a Next Weather Alert day, as some storms may be severe by the evening. There’s a slight risk of severe weather for the metro, and an enhanced risk off to the west.
There is a marginal risk for severe storms Saturday, with hail and damaging winds being the main threats.
“We are also keeping an eye on Monday. Humidity increases as we head into Sunday. It will be very hot this weekend,” WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows said.
The weather could be active through Tuesday before things cool off and quiet down.