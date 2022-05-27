RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Classes at Richfield High School have been canceled Friday “out of caution” due to a threat posted on social media, school officials said.
According to school officials, the school received a screenshot on Friday morning of a social media post that made a threat specific to Richfield High School.
It comes after a nationwide threats to schools named “RHS.”
“Unlike yesterday’s nationwide threat to schools named ‘RHS,’ this included a photo of a student in Richfield High School clothing,” the school said in letter sent to students, families and staff.
Richfield police are investigating, but the threat is not believed to be credible.
“Each spring, schools across the country experience an increase in the number of threats they receive. Often, it is students hoping we will suspend classes,” the school note said. “We take all threats seriously, even those considered a prank. We intend to maintain an orderly environment at RHS, and the District will pursue disciplinary and legal action against any student or person involved in these types of incidents. RPS does not tolerate school violence, threats of violence, or weapons on school property.”