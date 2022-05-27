CARVER, Minn. (WCCO) — Several strokes did not stop one man from finding his new passion. Brian Nustad, of Carver, has been growing his flag making business the last year and half, transforming his garage into a wood shop.

He discovered a passion for woodwork after losing his job and having a stroke within a couple months of each other.

Since then, he’s created thousands of wooden American flags

“You get slivers all day long,” said Nustad, as he finishes up one of his flags.

The pine he uses, makes each flag unique by “the beauty of the woodgrains and how they interact with each other,” said Nustad.

Nustad believes he did not think he would be able to create art like this after having his first stroke in 2010, followed by another just last week.

“I have memory issues right now, I can’t see out of my right eye, and being able to keep busy has allowed me to continue to grow,” said Nustad.

Selling and shipping his wooden flags to people all over the country has helped Nustad connect with others, especially those who have also had set backs in life.

“[It’s] letting me know that there’s life after stroke as well, that there’s certain things you can get over. I’m getting over this stroke, I don’t know how, but I will,” said Nustad.

Nustad hopes his perseverance is passed on to others…one flag at a time.

“Anybody who has a stroke, more power to them,” said Nustad.

Brian’s business has already grown so much that he’s leased a larger building.

To purchase a flag from Nustad, you can contact him directly, by phone at (612)308-9106 or by email.

He is also selling his flags online.