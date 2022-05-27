PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Hubbard County say that a 43-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence after she crashed into her apartment building earlier this month.
Katie Roth, of Akeley, faces third-degree DUI charges. Police said the crash happened May 16.
Investigators say that when they responded to the crash, they found her sitting in a wheelchair next to her crashed vehicle. She allegedly told police she had been drinking vodka at the Akeley Municipal Liquor Store prior to the rash.
She failed field sobriety tests, police say, and tested at a 0.21 blood-alcohol concentration.
She was taken to Hubbard County Jail.