MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Things are going to be heating up Saturday, but then come back-to-back Next Weather Alert days as the holiday weekend rolls on.

WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says Saturday should dry out following morning showers and thunderstorms, with conditions getting muggy and hot. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s.

Saturday night will see isolated severe thunderstorms develop in western Minnesota after midnight, as storms that form earlier in the day across South Dakota and Nebraska move into the state.

The main overnight threat looks to be from hail, Augustyniak said.

Sunday is the first of two consecutive Next Weather Alert days. After early morning storms, a quiet period will linger until early afternoon, when another round of thunderstorms will develop in west-central and northwestern Minnesota.

“All modes of severe weather are possible with this round — large hail, damaging straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding,” Augustyniak said.

Sunday night could bring scattered showers in any given corner of the state, with flooding and damaging winds looking to be the most likely threats.

Memorial Day will be the second Next Weather Alert day, with hot, humid and hazy sun developing from the Twin Cities on south. Augustyniak says temperatures in the 90s are not out of the question.

Severe thunderstorms will likely redevelop by early- to mid-afternoon and continue through the evening.

Augustyniak says strong tornadoes are possible, along with large hail and damaging straight-line winds and flooding.

The rest of next week looks less dramatic, and less stiflingly hot.