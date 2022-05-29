ISANTI, Minn. (WCCO) — A 70-year-old Cambridge man is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon in Isanti.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 65 at Towns Edge Road. An eastbound Buick Enclave was trying to cross the highway when it was T-boned by a southbound Audi S5. The Enclave then rolled and struck the median.
The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. The driver of the Audi, a 20-year-old Isanti man, was hurt, and is expected to survive. They were the only two involved in the crash.
The state patrol is still investigating.