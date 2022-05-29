MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re tracking two rounds of possible severe storms on Memorial Day.
Besides the storm potential, Monday will be hot and humid, with a high of 90 in the Twin Cities.
There is a moderate risk for severe weather Monday – a category 4 out of 5 – from the Twin Cities off to the west. This level of severity only occurs about twice a year in the state, and only about once a year in the metro.
The first round of storms will occur early Monday morning, with the storm system moving from the southwest to the northeast in Minnesota. Wind is the main threat with this storm, which could bring gusts of more than 70 mph.
There should be a break in storm activity starting around noon, with the second round arrival around dinnertime.
This system will be a line of storms that fires up in western Minnesota and moves east. This line has a higher threat of having tornadoes than the first round of storms — and those chances are highest for western Minnesota.
That region also has a moderate risk for damaging hail Monday, and most of the state – excluding the Arrowhead and far-eastern Minnesota — also has a moderate risk for damaging winds.
The severe threat will diminish about 10 p.m. Monday.
Tuesday will be less humid, cooler, but will still have a chance for storms. We’ll then enjoy a quiet midweek, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
More storms are possible next weekend.