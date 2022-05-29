UPDATE (7:30 a.m.) Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Pennington, Polk and Red Lake counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:30 a.m.

Waseca County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8 a.m.

Good morning! ⛈️ Lots going on, and @LisaMeadowsCBS & I will be watching the radar and conditions closely through today & Monday's back-to-back Next WX Alert days. Too much nuance to cover in 240 characters, so visit https://t.co/E5PJd7Rtgv for the latest forecast #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/R9BsvMgzfX — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) May 29, 2022

UPDATE (Sunday 7:05 a.m.) — Severe thunderstorms are rolling through parts of Minnesota Sunday morning.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Blue Earth, Brown and Watonwan counties until 7:15 a.m.

Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Pennington, Polk and Red Lake counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:30 a.m.

The following Minnesota counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m.: Anoka, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Dodge, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Martin, Mcleod, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Scott, Sibley, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan and Wright.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Back-to-back Next Weather Alerts Days are in store for the rest of the long Memorial Day weekend.

WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that Sunday and Monday will bring rounds of storms that could generate hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. However, the holiday weekend won’t be a total washout, as dry periods will break up the storms, many of which will hit Minnesota in the overnight hours.

Additionally, conditions will continue to be hot and humid over the next few days, with daytime highs hitting the upper 80s in the Twin Cities.

The first chance of severe storms will be early Sunday morning. Models suggest that storms currently over the Dakotas will rumble into western Minnesota around sunrise. Communities across western and central Minnesota, from Willmar to Brainerd, could see ping-pong-sized hail.

The storm line is expected to break up before hitting the Twin Cities, although showers are possible in the metro area before noon Sunday. After that, however, skies will clear, and it’ll be dry for much of the afternoon and evening.

A second round of early morning storms is expected to push up into Minnesota from the Great Plains on Monday, washing over much of the state before sunrise. These storms could bring damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

Again, the there’ll be a break in the storms before another round of severe weather fires up Monday evening. This batch of storms is expected to sweep into western Minnesota and wash over most of the state, including the Twin Cities, during the evening hours.

This third round of storms threatens straight-line winds, damaging hail, tornadoes, heavy rain, and flooding. The storm line is expected to fizzle out around midnight Tuesday.

The rest of next week looks less dramatic, with cooler temperatures.