MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sunday and Monday will bring rounds of storms that could generate hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. However, the holiday weekend won’t be a total washout, as dry periods will break up the storms.
Additionally, conditions will continue to be hot and humid through Monday, with daytime highs hitting the upper 80s in the Twin Cities.
The first round of storms moved through Sunday morning, hitting southwestern and northwestern Minnesota with heavy rain, hail and strong winds. The storms weakened as they moved eastward, and were mostly out of the state by 11 a.m.
After the first round moves out, skies cleared out, and it was dry for a stretch before scattered showers developed in the late afternoon. Those showers are turning to thunderstorms late Sunday evening, and are then expected to become widespread in the overnight hours.
In addition to strong winds, hail and potentially even tornadoes, flooding will be a concern with this round of storms.
Activity will linger into Monday morning before another dry stretch. Another wave of severe weather will arrive Monday evening and move through the Twin Cities in the overnight hours.
Things will quiet down on Tuesday and stay mostly quiet for the rest of the week. Temperatures will cool down to the low 70s.